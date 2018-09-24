Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

'Donut Boy' heading to Pittsburgh with treats for local cops

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Tyler Carach, known as “Donut Boy,” has delivered nearly 80,000 donuts to police officers across the country, including the nation’s capital.
A 10-year-old Florida boy who over two years has delivered nearly 80,000 donuts to police officers across the country is heading for Pittsburgh.

Tyler Carach, known as “Donut Boy” from Maine to Alaska, will treat officers in the city and surrounding departments on Sept. 28 and 29, according to his mother.

Sheena Carach, a former police officer, said her son came up with idea after seeing several officers in a local store and asking her if he could use his allowance to buy them some donuts. She said he was amazed that the officers were appreciative.

“He said, ‘I’m going to thank every cop in America and buy them all a donut,” she said. “I was like, ‘That’s a pretty big challenge, sweetie. Maybe you can do that for our local department.’ No matter what I said to him he was determined.

We’ve just kept it going and going. He loves it and he said that officers risk their life every day for total strangers and he just wants them to know that he supports them.”

Over the next week, mother and son will deliver donuts to officers in Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The donuts are usually donated by local bakeries. In this case Dunkin’ Donuts is providing the fare.

Carach said she and her husband receive occasional donations for travel expenses but fund most of that cost out of pocket. She and Tyler have slept in everything from fleabag motels, to a covered wagon and the family car.

“At least we knew the car was clean,” she said.

Donut Boy on Sept. 28 will be in Pittsburgh, Mt. Lebanon, Bridgeville and Ross Township. The following day he’ll deliver donuts to officers in McCandless and New Kensington.

“He just loves it,” he mother said, adding that an uncle and a cousin work in law enforcement. “He is dead set on becoming a K9 officer. He said that’s the best job in the world. You can be a police officer and have a dog.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

