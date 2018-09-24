Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Bloomfield's Sugar and Smoke offers Southern cuisine in old Del's building

Stacey Federoff | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Sugar and Smoke delivers a Southern-centric menu to Pittsburgh from its Bloomfield location.
Emmai Alaquiva
Sugar and Smoke delivers a Southern-centric menu to Pittsburgh from its Bloomfield location.
Andrea Robinson in front of Sugar and Smoke in Bloomfield.
Emmai Alaquiva
Andrea Robinson in front of Sugar and Smoke in Bloomfield.

Updated 48 minutes ago

With jazz playing overhead and several customers ordering lunch, owner Andrea Robinson served a sample of Sugar and Smoke’s barbecue brisket that was so tender it was hard to scoop up with a fork.

“It’s slow-smoked for 19 hours,” Robinson said. “All of our wood is local hickory wood, we try to source locally as much as possible.”

Just a few days before, Robinson had hosted the grand opening of the restaurant at 4428 Liberty Ave. in Bloomfield . The Sept. 15 opening featured a live band and DJ on the patio. The mural from its former occupant with a 65-year tenure, Del’s Bar and Ristorante DelPizzo, greeted patrons.

Passersby no doubt can smell the flavors of the smoker from Liberty Avenue.

Robinson, a Mt. Washington native, said she had searched for the last few years for the right space, including some spots in downtown Pittsburgh, the South Side and Allentown. But the 6,500-square foot building in Bloomfield spoke to her.

Her time spent living in Texas and South Carolina, as well as traveling with her job in the chemical manufacturing industry, connected her with Southern cuisine.

Robinson and restaurant broker Specialty Group announced Sugar and Smoke in August .

Closed in April , Jabo’s Smoque House occupied the building for just under two years after Del’s closed in May 2015 .

“I walked in an it felt right, there was a connection,” Robinson said as she walked through the main dining room and second dining room, which both seat about 30 people and feature silver, beige, brick and whitewashed wood accents. The walls are lined black-and-white portraits curated by photographer Emmai Alaquiva.

“A really diverse community, that’s what we wanted to portray here: unity, diversity,” she said.

One portrait in the main dining room that seats about 30 people features Robinson’s six-year-old daughter Morgan, whose nickname inspired the moniker for the restaurant.

“I call her my sugar pie, so it evolved from there,” Robinson said.

Morgan has enjoyed the restaurant so far and likes helping out.

“She’s into it all,” Robinson said. “She likes serving, she likes hosting, following everybody around. She’s very involved in the business, she’s here every day.”

In the back of Sugar and Smoke, a lounge with plush banquettes lining the walls bathed in blue light can hold 50 standing or 20-24 seated and includes a separate bar. A downstairs banquet room that will seat up to 100 people is still under construction.

“We just added our special touches” creating a rustic yet modern atmosphere, Robinson said.

“One of the things that I was able to do was take a building that was here in the community for a long time and preserve it,” she said. “I love that Pittsburgh has a lot of old architecture and we’re preserving a lot of that, just making it modernized on the interior.”

Back in the main dining room, a table of four diners had come from nearby UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh during their lunch hour to try the new Southern fare.

Neal Smalley of Wilkinsburg said he liked the fried green tomato sandwich, and looks forward to even more vegetarian options in the future.

Seated next to him, Squirrel Hill resident Maria Ceclia Dancisin enjoyed the crab bisque, and said she wished they weren’t so rushed to get back to work.

“With more time, I would come back,” she said.

Jacqueline Yasky of Highland Park dug into her own order of fried green tomatoes and split the smoked meatballs with roasted garlic cream sauce and farro with Dancisin. Her tablemate Nardine Tawfik of Highland Park had the lobster po’ boy.

Chef Charles “Chaz” Smith”, a West Virginia native, worked with Robinson to develop the Southern-centric menu.

“He was very open-minded, very receptive to some of the items that I suggested, very receptive to the Southern-style cuisine,” Robinson said.

From the response during the grand opening, and the po’ boys the staff served up during Little Italy Days, Robinson said she is happy to be a part of Bloomfield.

“We wanted a place where we could really get in touch with the local people, the local community,” she said. “At the end of the day, the area is becoming very transient and very diverse. You have Italian, you have Thai food, Japanese. We don’t have Southern, and I think we’re right with the movement here in Bloomfield.”

Stacey Federoff is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me