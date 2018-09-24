Six injured in Homewood bus crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Port Authority bus driver is in critical condition and five other people were taken to local hospitals after a head-on crash between a bus and an SUV in Homewood Monday.

The crash at the corner of Bennett Street and North Dallas Avenue happened just after 1 a.m., according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

First responders needed to use the jaws of life to remove the bus driver from the wreckage.

The bus was towed shortly before 5 a.m., according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

The bus driver was taken to UPMC Mercy in critical condition, according to WPXI. The other five people who were injured were taken to UPMC Presbyterian, three in moderate condition, two with minor injuries.

Pittsburgh Police Crash Investigation Unit is assisting the Port Authority in the investigation.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.