Allegheny

Feds designate 3 Western Pa. counties as drug trafficking area

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 9:27 a.m.

More federal funds to fight drug trafficking will soon flow into parts of Southwestern Pennsylvania with three counties receiving the federal designation of High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, federal and local officials announced Monday.

The area will include Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties and is only the second new HIDTA designation since 2001.

Petitions coordinated by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the counties to receive the HIDTA designation began more than a year ago. The designation recognizes that an area has a unique drug trafficking problem and allocates federal funds to help combat the problem.

The program falls under the Office of National Drug Control Policy, and the funds can be used for things ranging from equipment to overtime for state and local law enforcement.

There are 28 HITDA areas that include 49 states, Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands. Some are near or in Pennsylvania, but none include the southwestern part of the state.

Pittsburgh was previously the only metropolitan area in the country's top 25 largest that wasn't part of a HIDTA.

Areas in Alaska surrounding Juneau, Anchorage and Fairbanks were received the HIDTA designation in May.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

