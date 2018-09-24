Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Yinz threw away 29 TVs and a fridge during Pittsburgh's Garbage Olympics

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Garbage, including TVs and a refrigerator, sit ready to be hauled off to the dump during Pittsburgh’s 2nd Annual Garbage Olympics on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Clean Pittsburgh Commission/Facebook
Garbage, including TVs and a refrigerator, sit ready to be hauled off to the dump during Pittsburgh’s 2nd Annual Garbage Olympics on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Tires and other trash sit ready to be hauled off to the dump during Pittsburgh’s 2nd Annual Garbage Olympics on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Clean Pittsburgh Commission/Facebook
Tires and other trash sit ready to be hauled off to the dump during Pittsburgh’s 2nd Annual Garbage Olympics on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
A volunteer cleans up a hillside under a bridge during Pittsburgh’s 2nd Annual Garbage Olympics on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Clean Pittsburgh Commission/Facebook
A volunteer cleans up a hillside under a bridge during Pittsburgh’s 2nd Annual Garbage Olympics on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
This figurine severed at the waist found in Garfield won the neighborhood an award for the strangest item found during Pittsburgh’s Second Annual Garbage Olympics on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Clean Pittsburgh Commission
This figurine severed at the waist found in Garfield won the neighborhood an award for the strangest item found during Pittsburgh’s Second Annual Garbage Olympics on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Volunteers found 29 TVs, 182 tires, five mattresses, five shopping carts, a refrigerator and one bean bag during a citywide cleanup day Saturday.

More than 233 volunteers from 20 neighborhoods participated in Pittsburgh’s Second Annual Garbage Olympics, according to a city news release. Teams from the neighborhoods had just two hours to pick up as much trash as they could find in their communities.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s Clean Pittsburgh Commission awarded Beechview the “Oscar the Grouch” trophy for the most trash collected after volunteers filled 70 bags, the release said. Central Oakland organized the most volunteers for the event, with 47. Garfield won for “strangest item found,” after volunteers there found a figurine severed at the waist, Peduto spokesman Tim McNulty said.

Volunteers in East Liberty filled 58 bags and found four tires, 10 TVs, five shopping carts, four mattresses and three couches. Enough tires for 27 cars and a few spares were found in Carrick.

The city’s Department of Public Work’s rounded up the trash Monday and took it to the dump, the release said.

For more details about the annual event, click here .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me