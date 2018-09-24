Yinz threw away 29 TVs and a fridge during Pittsburgh's Garbage Olympics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Volunteers found 29 TVs, 182 tires, five mattresses, five shopping carts, a refrigerator and one bean bag during a citywide cleanup day Saturday.

More than 233 volunteers from 20 neighborhoods participated in Pittsburgh’s Second Annual Garbage Olympics, according to a city news release. Teams from the neighborhoods had just two hours to pick up as much trash as they could find in their communities.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s Clean Pittsburgh Commission awarded Beechview the “Oscar the Grouch” trophy for the most trash collected after volunteers filled 70 bags, the release said. Central Oakland organized the most volunteers for the event, with 47. Garfield won for “strangest item found,” after volunteers there found a figurine severed at the waist, Peduto spokesman Tim McNulty said.

Volunteers in East Liberty filled 58 bags and found four tires, 10 TVs, five shopping carts, four mattresses and three couches. Enough tires for 27 cars and a few spares were found in Carrick.

The city’s Department of Public Work’s rounded up the trash Monday and took it to the dump, the release said.

