Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

2nd rabid raccoon found in Mt. Lebanon

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 2:21 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

A second raccoon in Mt. Lebanon has tested positive for rabies, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

The animal was discovered near the intersection of Shadowlawn Avenue and Racine Avenue. Last week, the health department reported that another rabid raccoon was discovered in the same area.

The raccoon brings the year’s rabid animal total to 21 across the county. In all, officials have detected rabies in 10 raccoons, seven bats, two cats, one groundhog and one fox.

In August, the county health department distributed rabies vaccine baits for raccoons across the county, focusing on wooded areas and parks. Made of fishmeal and fish oil, the bait attracts raccoons and has a packet of rabies vaccine in the middle.

The health department urged residents to avoid stray and wild animals, even if they appear healthy, to avoid exposure to rabies. If any animal appears to act strange or becomes threatening, residents should immediately notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the health department said. Residents should also make sure that their pets are up-to-date with vaccinations.

The virus is generally transmitted through a bite or scratch. Untreated, it is often fatal.

Anyone who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment, and call health department officials at 412-687-2243.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me