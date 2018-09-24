2nd rabid raccoon found in Mt. Lebanon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A second raccoon in Mt. Lebanon has tested positive for rabies, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

The animal was discovered near the intersection of Shadowlawn Avenue and Racine Avenue. Last week, the health department reported that another rabid raccoon was discovered in the same area.

The raccoon brings the year’s rabid animal total to 21 across the county. In all, officials have detected rabies in 10 raccoons, seven bats, two cats, one groundhog and one fox.

In August, the county health department distributed rabies vaccine baits for raccoons across the county, focusing on wooded areas and parks. Made of fishmeal and fish oil, the bait attracts raccoons and has a packet of rabies vaccine in the middle.

The health department urged residents to avoid stray and wild animals, even if they appear healthy, to avoid exposure to rabies. If any animal appears to act strange or becomes threatening, residents should immediately notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the health department said. Residents should also make sure that their pets are up-to-date with vaccinations.

The virus is generally transmitted through a bite or scratch. Untreated, it is often fatal.

Anyone who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment, and call health department officials at 412-687-2243.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.