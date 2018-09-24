Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh poised to pay $18K settlement to woman who fell down stairs

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

The City of Pittsburgh is poised to pay a woman who fell down stairs at Washington’s Landing an $18,000 settlement.

Rachel Eleleth, of the city’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood, sued the city in Allegheny County of Common Pleas Court in 2012.

Tim McNulty, a spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto, declined to comment.

In October 2010, Eleleth was walking down city-maintained steps to the water’s edge at a park on Washington’s Landing when she fell, the lawsuit said. The steps did not have a railing, even though a state law requires all stairways three feet or higher to have railings, according to the lawsuit.

Eleleth fractured her leg, which required surgery to insert a plate and screws, the lawsuit said.

Legislation to pay the settlement will be introduced at City Council’s meeting Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda. The council will vote on the item at a later date, McNulty said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

