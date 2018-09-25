Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
Allegheny

The story behind Mad Mex's Gobblerito

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The drink led to the diner, which led Matt Glick to the idea for the beastly “Gobblerito” meal.

Glick had been out drinking with friends in Philadelphia about 10 years ago when he stumbled into a Philadelphia diner and ordered turkey and mashed potatoes slathered in gravy. A legend was born.

“I was eating what was a Thanksgiving-like dinner, and it occurred to me that pretty much everyone loves Thanksgiving,” said Glick, who now works as the food and beverage manager for the 12 Mad Mex restaurants in the region. “As I was sitting there, I said, ‘This would make a great burrito.’”

The Gobblerito has grown in popularity each year, Glick said. Mad Mex used to serve it for a few days before Thanksgiving. Now, it’s on the menu for most of fall leading up until Thanksgiving – this year that’s from Sept. 18 through Nov. 21.

“Fall is the perfect time for a Gobblerito,” Glick says. “It’s delicious. It tastes so good. It’s a comfort food and fall is the perfect time for comfort food.”

Glick made one for the Tribune-Review on Monday inside the Mad Mex Shadyside restaurant on Highland Avenue. He began with a tin pan with cooking spray, and then placed the flour tortilla inside.

He scooped a generous helping of house made black bean mashed potatoes made with butter and cream, salt and pepper, traditional stuffing of bread, celery, onion, sage and chicken stock, fresh corn and topped with 6 ounces of roasted turkey breast. The contents overflowed out of the tortilla, before he folded it into a square shape.

But he wasn’t not done yet.

The Gobblerito is steamed for four to five minutes and then drenched in one big ladle of gravy made from flour, butter, turkey stock and seasoned to taste. It’s not Thanksgiving without cranberry sauce so Glick adds a side dish of it. piles the ingredients in a way that a customer tastes all of them in every bite.

An apple cider margarita complements the Gobblerito, says Glick.

The Gobblerito name is trademarked, costs $12 and is 1,490 calories. In its opening week, they sold 8,000.

“People go nuts for this,” says Glick. “It is popular because it’s at Mad Mex. It might be duplicated but it can never be replicated.”

Details: http://madmex.menu

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Matt Glick, Food and Beverage Director at Mad Mex talks about the return of the Gobblerito, shown here at the Shadyside Mad Mex location, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The burrito is a thanksgiving dinner wrapped in a burrito including a house-roasted turkey, black bean mashed potatoes, stuffing, and corn that’s drenched in gravy and served with a side of cranberry sauce.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Matt Glick, Food and Beverage Director at Mad Mex talks about the return of the Gobblerito, shown here at the Shadyside Mad Mex location, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The burrito is a thanksgiving dinner wrapped in a burrito including a house-roasted turkey, black bean mashed potatoes, stuffing, and corn that’s drenched in gravy and served with a side of cranberry sauce.
Mad Mex has brought back the Gobblerito, shown here at the Shadyside Mad Mex location, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The burrito is a thanksgiving dinner wrapped in a burrito including a house-roasted turkey, black bean mashed potatoes, stuffing, and corn that’s drenched in gravy and served with a side of cranberry sauce.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Mad Mex has brought back the Gobblerito, shown here at the Shadyside Mad Mex location, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The burrito is a thanksgiving dinner wrapped in a burrito including a house-roasted turkey, black bean mashed potatoes, stuffing, and corn that’s drenched in gravy and served with a side of cranberry sauce.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me