Carlynton School District investigates bomb threat

Police plan to search Carlynton High School on Tuesday night and then lock down the building after a bomb threat was found on a restroom stall.

The graffiti said “Sept. 26 CHS goes Boom!,” according to a letter Superintendent Gary Peiffer addressed to parents that was posted on the district website.

Principals and Robinson police are investigating, the letter said.

A volleyball game scheduled Tuesday night will be rescheduled or relocated so that it doesn’t interfere with the search.

Robinson police will be at the school Wednesday to provide security, the letter said.

Classes will be held as normal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

