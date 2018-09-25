Hillside Avenue in Pitcairn closes due to landslide risk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pitcairn road is “closed until further notice” because officials noticed it sinking and shifting, according to the borough police department.

Hillside Avenue is closed from Fairview Avenue to Broadway Avenue.

Borough officials told Tribune Review news partner WPXI the road has been posing a landslide risk since the beginning of the year, but it got much worse recently, and more rain could accelerate the problem.

Allegheny County officials are expected to assess the road Tuesday, and the borough has applied for a grant to repair the road.

Heavy rain throughout the region has caused hundreds of landslides this year.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.