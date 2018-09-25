Pittsburgh City Council to consider new sprinkler regulations for high-rise buildings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Legislation will be introduced to Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday that would require all high-rise buildings to have automatic sprinkler systems.

The sprinkler requirements would be especially effective for older buildings that were built before sprinklers were common, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said in the release.

One resident died and 100 other were displaced during a fire at the 110-year-old Midtown Towers Downtown last year.

“If Midtown Towers had sprinklers, it would have been a non-event,” Jones said in the release.

State building code requires building owners to have 12 years to comply with the regulations, a city news release said. The legislation would make the changes to the Pittsburgh fire code.

Sprinklers will be required in buildings that are 75 feet or more, which typically means six stories, the release said.