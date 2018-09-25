Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
Allegheny

Brighton Heights residents fight plan for recovery home in neighborhood

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Exterior of the Three Rivers Youth on Termon Avenue, Thursday, April 7th, 2005.
Exterior of the Three Rivers Youth on Termon Avenue, Thursday, April 7th, 2005.

Updated 1 hour ago

The owners of five Brighton Heights properties, including a Pittsburgh councilwoman and Allegheny County councilwoman, are trying to prevent a facility for adults recovering from addition to open in their neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Councilwoman Darlene Harris and Allegheny County Councilwoman Denise Ranalli-Russell, along with 11 neighbors and the Brighton Heights Citizen Federation, last week filed an appeal to a Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment decision.

The board last month approved a zoning change for the nonprofit Three Rivers Youth to start a “community home,” in two buildings along Termon Avenue, the appeal said. The nonprofit plans to open the home at the site where 20 adults would stay for up to 90 days after they come from a program, said Peggy Harris, president and CEO of the nonprofit.

The nonprofit previously ran housing at the site for 12 teenage girls under age 18, Harris said. The nonprofit has owned the property since at least 1970, county real estate records show. In October, it started a“recovery house” for 30 adults recovering from drug and alcohol addiction to stay at the site for up to 90 days, Harris said. It ran for six months before the organization learned it needed a zoning change, Harris said.

Three Rivers Youth then applied for the necessary zoning changes, including a special variance to allow for more than one person to be able to sleep in some of the rooms, so 30 people could stay there.

The board approved the zoning change but denied the special variance, so only 20 adults can stay at the home at one time, Harris said.

The appeal mentions testimony from James Malanos, a principle in Baker Young Reality and treasurer of Bethlehem House, who said the house would have a “negative impact on development in the area and did not fit within the character of a neighborhood.”

The facility does not meet the definition of a “community home,” such as that the residents live as a family or in a family atmosphere, the appeal said.

Harris said she understood the neighbors’ concerns, but said the facility would not result in an increase in crime, traffic, or decrease property values.

The appeal alleged residents would include those from the Allegheny County Jail. Harris said that is not true.

“They can’t be out of jail or off the streets,” Harris said. “They have to come from programs where they’ve already had some success. That’s the critical difference. It’s not the same as a halfway house.”

Staff will supervise the residents 24 hours a day, and they are required to have jobs, Harris said.

The facility is part of the county’s response to the opioid crisis, Harris said.

The county’s department of human services will provide funding for the facility after it receives the zoning finalization, as part of a contract, a department spokesman said.

The nonprofit is waiting to receive an occupancy permit from the city before operating, Harris said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me