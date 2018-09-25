Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
WTAE's Jackie Cain departs Pittsburgh for Twin Cities

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 2:18 p.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Jackie Cain, an anchor/reporter at WTAE, is leaving her hometown of Pittsburgh for an ABC affiliate in the Twin Cities.

“A little #BreakingNews of my own to share,” Cain posted on Facebook today. ” After 5+ amazing years doing my dream job in my hometown, I’m heading to the Twin Cities to join the ABC affiliate KSTP-TV and their weeknight anchor team!”

KSTP-TV, 5 Eyewitness News of St. Paul, Minnesota, announced Cain will anchor 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

“We could not be more pleased with the addition of Jackie Cain to our evening news team,” said Anne Wittenborg, News Director for 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “Jackie is looking forward to being a part of our community and excited to join Paul Folger, Dave Dahl, Joe Schmit and Leah McLean on the air.”

Cain also posted: “Thank you so much to all of my amazing colleagues at WTAE, the viewers, my friends and family for supporting me over the past few years and as I take this new step in my career!”

According to her bio, Cain grew up in Elizabeth and graduated with honors from West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media, where she was also the main anchor of WVU NEWS.

She attended WVU on a dance scholarship with the university’s dance company, Orchesis, and minored in theater and dance.

She said her most memorable story was covering Dr. Bennet Omalu and his discovery of the brain disease CTE during the autopsy of Steelers Center Mike Webster.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Ben at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

