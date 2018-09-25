South Dakota man gets up to 16 years for fatal Route 51 crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A South Dakota man convicted in the death of his girlfriend during a 2016 high-speed crash on Route 51 will spend at least eight years in prison, an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas judge ruled Tuesday.

Ismael Dominguez, 27, was convicted earlier this year of 16 charges, including homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Judge Beth Lazzara sentenced Dominguez, whose arm was severed the in crash, to 8 to 16 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Dominguez was drunk when he lost control of his Hyundai Accent on Saw Mill Run Boulevard shortly about 4 p.m. Aug. 14, 2016, according to the criminal complaint. He was headed south when he crossed over a concrete median near Woodruff Street and struck several vehicles head on, which in turn caused a chain reaction crash.

In the passenger seat of the Hyundai was Dominguez’s girlfriend, 40-year-old Maria Luevano. She had to cut from vehicle, and she was pronounced dead a short time later at Allegheny General Hospital, according to the complaint.

Police said at the time that the speedometer of the Hyundai was locked at 99 mph.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.