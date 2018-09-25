Cinderlands to host fundraiser to benefit Pittsburgh woman paralyzed in diving accident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cinderlands Beer Company in Lawrenceville has created a beer in honor of Sydney Angelo, a Pittsburgh woman who suffered a tragic accident in July that left her without movement in her arms and legs.

Angelo, 22, worked at Cinderlands prior to the July 13 accident on the Allegheny River. She dislocated her spine when she dove into shallow water to retrieve a raft.

Angelo spent two months at UPMC Mercy to recover from her injuries, racking up medical bills. She was discharged last week and is now living at her mother’s house in Robinson.

“Sydney’s medical costs are climbing fast, and putting her family in a tight spot, financially. We aim to help however we can,” her friends and co-workers from Cinderlands posted on their Facebook page .

The group plans a fundraiser on Wednesday in which they will unveil a beer created in honor of Sydney.

The twist: Sydney helped to develop its recipe.

The IPA is called “Party on Wheels.”

“She wanted to make a beer that would make other people sit back, relax, and appreciate what they’re drinking,” Cinderlands explained on Facebook. “She came up with the combination of Citra and Ekuanot hops in a hazy IPA to bring together flavors of mango, pineapple, pine needles, and peach.”

Sydney’s mother, Barb Angelo of Robinson, said Sydney is in good spirits since being discharged. She said the name of the beer perfectly fits her daughter, who now uses a wheelchair.

“Sydney would be the party. And of course her chair is the wheels. As crazy as it is, it is actually well chosen,” Barb Angelo said.

All profits generated from the sale of the “Party on Wheels” beer will be donated to Angelo and her family to help cover her medical costs. The brewery said making the beer was possible through donations from BSG Craftbrewing, Crosby Hop Farm and Omega Yeast.

