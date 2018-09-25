Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Cinderlands to host fundraiser to benefit Pittsburgh woman paralyzed in diving accident

Luis Fábregas
Luis Fábregas | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Cinderlands Beer Company in Lawrenceville has created a beer in honor of Sydney Angelo, a Pittsburgh woman who suffered a tragic accident in July that left her without movement in her arms and legs.

Angelo, 22, worked at Cinderlands prior to the July 13 accident on the Allegheny River. She dislocated her spine when she dove into shallow water to retrieve a raft.

Angelo spent two months at UPMC Mercy to recover from her injuries, racking up medical bills. She was discharged last week and is now living at her mother’s house in Robinson.

“Sydney’s medical costs are climbing fast, and putting her family in a tight spot, financially. We aim to help however we can,” her friends and co-workers from Cinderlands posted on their Facebook page .

The group plans a fundraiser on Wednesday in which they will unveil a beer created in honor of Sydney.

The twist: Sydney helped to develop its recipe.

The IPA is called “Party on Wheels.”

“She wanted to make a beer that would make other people sit back, relax, and appreciate what they’re drinking,” Cinderlands explained on Facebook. “She came up with the combination of Citra and Ekuanot hops in a hazy IPA to bring together flavors of mango, pineapple, pine needles, and peach.”

Sydney’s mother, Barb Angelo of Robinson, said Sydney is in good spirits since being discharged. She said the name of the beer perfectly fits her daughter, who now uses a wheelchair.

“Sydney would be the party. And of course her chair is the wheels. As crazy as it is, it is actually well chosen,” Barb Angelo said.

All profits generated from the sale of the “Party on Wheels” beer will be donated to Angelo and her family to help cover her medical costs. The brewery said making the beer was possible through donations from BSG Craftbrewing, Crosby Hop Farm and Omega Yeast.

Luis Fábregas is editor of the Tribune-Review’s Valley News Dispatch and Pittsburgh digital editions. You can contact Luis at lfabregas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @LuisTrib.

Related Content
Paralyzed in diving accident, Pittsburgh woman vows to walk again 
Almost immediately, everything went in slow motion. Seconds after diving into the Allegheny River, Sydney Angelo's head hit bottom. Slam. She couldn't feel anything. Angelo floated to the top. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me