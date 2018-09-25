New Clairton office building, warehouse to receive tax break

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Council granted a temporary real estate tax exemption for a new office building and warehouse in Clairton.

Clairton City Council and Clairton School District previously approved the tax break, Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi said.

The 6-acre site, abandoned since the 1980s, sits near US Steel’s Clairton Coke Works plant at Maple Avenue and Chambers Street. A public housing complex used to occupy the site.

Mon Valley Industrial Center LP, the property owners, started construction on a 6,400 square-foot office building and 11,500 square foot warehouse for Clairton-based DiMarco Construction Co., a county document said.

The total project will cost about $1.5 million, with most of that being new construction, the document said.

The property is assessed at $50,000, according to county real estate records. The company paid $236 in county real estate taxes this year.

The tax break program, called Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, gives developers relief on a portion of the property taxes on their projects for 10 years to help pay for infrastructure improvements. The idea is to spur development in blighted areas, according to state law.

The project would be the first LERTA in Clairton, Lattanzi said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer.