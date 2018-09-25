McKeesport man takes federal drug, gun plea

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A McKeesport man pleaded guilty in federal district court in Pittsburgh to charges of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and having a pistol in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Tuesday.

Marcaius Butler, Jr., 21, of McKeesport, pleaded guilty to two counts before United States District Judge David S. Cercone.

Prosecutors allege that on or about March 21, 2017, Butler possessed with the intent to distribute the powerful painkiller drug fentanyl, and also possessed a pistol while selling drugs.

Cercone scheduled sentencing for Feb. 1.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Allegheny County

