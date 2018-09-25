Police: 15-year-old shot in both knees outside North Side home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in both knees Tuesday night in the Marshall-Shadeland section of Pittsburgh’s North Side, police said.

About 6:40 p.m., authorities received a report of a shooting on Boston Street in the North Side, Department of Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said.

Police arrived to find a boy, 15, who had been shot in his kneecaps in front of a house, Togneri said.

The injured teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in stable condition, Togneri said. He was not identified.

Officials did not immediately provide further details.

Police are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.