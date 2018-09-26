Montour School District investigates bomb threat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials cancelled Wednesday evening events at Montour High School as they investigate a bomb threat.

A note found Tuesday morning in a girl’s restroom read “MHS BOOM! 9/27/18,” according to a letter posted on the district’s website.

The Robinson Police Department searched the building and did not find anything suspicious.

They will search it again Wednesday night.

Additional security will be at the school this week, the district said.

This is the second bomb threat the Robinson Police Department has investigated this week.

Graffiti reading “Sept. 26 CHS goes Boom!” was found in the restroom at Carlynton High School Monday.

Police searched the school Tuesday and locked it down overnight.

Classes will continue as scheduled.

