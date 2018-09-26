Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

3rd 'Scream' mask robbery this month reported in Shadyside

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 7:12 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A robber wearing a mask from the horror movie “Scream” robbed a woman in Shadyside Monday night, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported .

It’s the third such robbery this month.

The robber, wearing all black and the mask, jumped from behind some bushes and demanded the victim’s purse at the corner of Howe Street and Ivy Lane at about 11:15 p.m, police told WPXI.

He did not show a weapon.

On Sept. 17 a robber wearing the same mask robbed two women in separate incidents at the intersection of Walnut Street and South Highland Avenue in Shadyside.

In the first robbery the man showed a gun, according to police.

It is unknown whether the same man is responsible for all three robberies.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

