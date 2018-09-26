Emsworth checkpoint nabs 13 allegedly drunken drivers
Updated 2 hours ago
Thirteen people were arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence at a sobriety checkpoint on Route 65, Ohio River Boulevard, in Emsworth on Friday.
The West Hills DUI Task Force with state and Pittsburgh police conducted the checkpoint from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
A total of 849 cars passed through the checkpoint. In addition to the 13 arrests for DUI, two were arrested on drug charges and two more were arrested for underage drinking; 36 people were cited for various traffic violations.
In addition to state and Pittsburgh police, officers from Avalon, Bellevue, Coraopolis, Findlay Township, Kennedy Township, Leetsdale, Moon Township, North Fayette Township, Ohio Township, Robinson Township, and Sewickley took part in the operation.
Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.