Lyft challenges Pittsburghers to ditch their car for a month

Lyft will give 50 randomly-selected Pittsburgh area residents $400 to get around town for a month.

But there’s a catch.

They can’t use their cars for 30 days.

The “Ditch Your Car” program is the result of a partnership between Lyft, Pittsburgh Bike Share and Zipcar.

Participants will receive:

• $300 in Lyft credit

• A one-month pass for Pittsburgh Bike Share’s Healthy Ride program (valued at $12).

• A one-month Zipcar membership (valued at $32)

• $100 in Zipcar credit

Officials from all three companies said the initiative is meant to encourage people to explore transportation options beyond car ownership — options the companies just so happen to provide to paying customers.

“The way that people move around cities is changing faster than ever, and we are excited to challenge Pittsburgh residents to change their everyday habits and give up their car for a month,” Josh Huber, Market Manager for Lyft Pittsburgh, said in a statement.

Would-be participants can sign up today at ditchwithlyft.com/pittsburgh .

The 50 winners will be chosen at random, and emailed more details.

The initiative starts Oct. 8 and ends Nov. 6.

Lyft is running the “Ditch Your Car” program in cities nationwide.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.