Allegheny

Get a free tree if you live in Allegheny County

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Tree Pittsburgh is giving away free trees.
Allegheny County residents can get free trees at two upcoming events.

In an effort to recover tree canopy lost in Allegheny County, the nonprofit Tree Pittsburgh is giving away free trees on Oct. 13 at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium and Nov. 3 at the North Park Ice Rink.

Pick-up times for both events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents will need to register online to get a ticket to pick up their trees.

To register for the Oct. 13 giveaway, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tree-giveaway-october-13-tickets-50277103169

To register for the Nov. 3 giveaway go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tree-giveaway-november-3-tickets-50278205466?aff=ebapi

The tree giveaways are co-sponsored by Duquesne Light, the Arbor Day Foundation, TruGreen, and FedEx.

Tree Pittsburgh is planning to distribute 1,000 trees, 500 at each event.

Trees will be in two- or three-gallon containers and will range from two to seven feet tall and can fit in a car or truck.

Species include river birch, sycamore, cornelian cherry dogwood, black gum, tulip poplar, and more. Species cannot be guaranteed and are subject to availability.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

