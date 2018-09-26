Acting EPA administrator Wheeler to speak at 2018 Shale Insight conference

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler will be the keynote speaker for the 2018 Shale Insight conference in Pittsburgh on Oct. 24.

His speech, sometime between 9-10:45 a.m., is titled “The New EPA: Fostering Responsible Environmental Protection with American Business.”

“Wheeler will discuss his effort to bring clarity and predictability to EPA policy actions and share his plans to foster economic development while streamlining the regulatory process,” Shale Insight organizers said. “(He) has a deep understanding of the importance of balancing regulations designed to protect the environment with the need for economic stability.”

Wheeler, formerly the EPA deputy administrator, took office as acting administrator in July, following the resignation of Scott Pruitt for ethical reasons. He must still be confirmed by the Senate.

A native of Fairfield, Ohio, near Cincinnati, Wheeler is a former coal industry lobbyist and legislative aide on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

The closing keynote speaker will be Adm. Michael Rogers, recently retired director and commander of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command. His address on energy independence and national security will be at 12 p.m. Oct. 25.

The Shale Insight conference, scheduled for Oct. 23-25 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, bills itself as the foremost gathering on shale development and public policy in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was the keynote speaker in 2017. Then-presidential nominee Donald Trump spoke at the conference in 2016.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.