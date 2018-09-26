Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Denzel Washington headlines event marking renovation of August Wilson home

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Denzel Washington greets attendees at the groundblessing of the August Wilson House in Pittsburgh's Historic Hill District on Sept. 26, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Denzel Washington greets August Wilson's daughter, Sakina Ansari-Wilson, at the groundblessing of the August Wilson House in Pittsburgh's Historic Hill District on Sept. 26, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The groundblessing of the August Wilson House in Pittsburgh's Historic Hill District on Sept. 26, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Denzel Washington speaks at the groundblessing of the August Wilson House in Pittsburgh's Historic Hill District on Sept. 26, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Denzel Washington greets attendees at the groundblessing of the August Wilson House in Pittsburgh's Historic Hill District on Sept. 26, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The groundblessing of the August Wilson House in Pittsburgh's Historic Hill District on Sept. 26, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Actor Denzel Washington headlined a rainy ceremony Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Hill District to mark the start of renovations at playwright August Wilson’s childhood home.

Washington led a $5 million fundraising effort to restore what is now called the August Wilson House. Renovations are expected to be completed in 2020, when the house is set to become a center for art and culture in the neighborhood.

“It is a privilege and an honor and a responsibility … and a joy to play a small part in keeping him alive,” Washington told an audience that huddled under umbrellas in the yard of the house at 1727 Bedford Ave.

Paul Ellis, Wilson’s nephew, led an effort to restore the nearly 200-year-old building to its 1950s-era look, matching how it appeared when Wilson lived there with his mother and five siblings. Wilson, who died in 2005, last visited the house in 1999.

When renovations are complete, the building — which is now on the National Register of Historic Places — will house displays and artifacts from Wilson’s life and plays.

Wilson said he wanted the building to be “useful,” not only a museum, Ellis said. It will incorporate artist studios and will continue to host plays in its yard.

Duquesne University has launched a program to award fellowships to emerging writers who will live and study at Duquesne and spend time working at the House, Duquesne President Ken Gormley said.

Washington, who starred in a 2016 film production of Wilson’s play “Fences,” called Wilson one of the world’s great playwrights and talked about a familiar feeling in visiting the Hill District house.

“I love August Wilson,” Washington said. “He touches my soul, our souls, in a way that no one else I know has. This is just like coming home.”

He identified some of the project’s big-name donors, noting Oprah Winfrey and actor Tyler Perry each gave $1 million and writer and producer Shonda Rhimes, director Spike Lee and actor Samuel L. Jackson all contributed.

Washington is producing nine more of Wilson’s plays — the rest of the 10 plays in the playwright’s Century Cycle.

Duquesne University has already selected its first fellow, former U.S. poet laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner Natasha Trethewey. Trethewey read her poem “Pilgrimage” at the ceremony, which included short performances of Wilson’s work by student Jamaica Johnson and Pittsburgh actor Wali Jamal.

Gormley said the university wanted to kick off the program with a big name but that it plans to support less-established writers in the future.

Financial support was critical to launching a writing career for Wilson, who was largely self-educated, Gormley said. The university has raised $100,000 for the fellowship and plans to raise more, he said.

Wesley Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wesley at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

