Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto shares feelings about Le'Veon Bell

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
This is a photo of Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo)
This is a photo of Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo)

Updated 2 hours ago

So, TMZ caught up with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto in Washinghton, D.C., today and talked Le’Veon Bell.

“He’s, I think, getting very bad advice from his manager,” Peduto told a reporter in front of the Capitol.

Peduto also said he feels James Conner can help carry the Steelers to the Super Bowl.

“James Conner’s proving to be a worthy back, and it’s a team sport,” the mayor said. “It’s beyond one player.”

Then, he turned his attention to another James — James Harrison, the ex-Steeler turned Patriot. Harrison suggested in an interview that Bell return to the Steelers in November, practice hard and then fake injury before game day.

“It would be the worst thing that he could do,” Peduto said. “And that’s unfortunate that James Harrison would say that. That’s not the Pittsburgh Steeler way.”

As far as forgiving Harrison for his transgressions, “James Harrison did a lot in a Steelers uniform,” Peduto said. “Pittsburghers don’t forget that, even though the last uniform he may have worn was that of the New England Patriots. So, you know, just like Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburghers forgive after a while.”

He closed saying Harrison never had the mullet hairstyle once possessed by Jagr.

Click to watch the entire interview on TMZ.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Ben at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me