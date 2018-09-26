Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto shares feelings about Le'Veon Bell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

So, TMZ caught up with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto in Washinghton, D.C., today and talked Le’Veon Bell.

“He’s, I think, getting very bad advice from his manager,” Peduto told a reporter in front of the Capitol.

Peduto also said he feels James Conner can help carry the Steelers to the Super Bowl.

“James Conner’s proving to be a worthy back, and it’s a team sport,” the mayor said. “It’s beyond one player.”

Then, he turned his attention to another James — James Harrison, the ex-Steeler turned Patriot. Harrison suggested in an interview that Bell return to the Steelers in November, practice hard and then fake injury before game day.

“It would be the worst thing that he could do,” Peduto said. “And that’s unfortunate that James Harrison would say that. That’s not the Pittsburgh Steeler way.”

As far as forgiving Harrison for his transgressions, “James Harrison did a lot in a Steelers uniform,” Peduto said. “Pittsburghers don’t forget that, even though the last uniform he may have worn was that of the New England Patriots. So, you know, just like Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburghers forgive after a while.”

He closed saying Harrison never had the mullet hairstyle once possessed by Jagr.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer.