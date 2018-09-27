Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Watch live: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 9:12 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Senate Judiciary Committee — 11 Republicans, all men, and 10 Democrats — was to hear from just two witnesses on Thursday: Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge who has long been eyed for the Supreme Court, and Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor who accuses him of attempting to rape her when they were teen.

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Watch live here.

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Michael Reynolds/AP
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Capitol is seen at dawn in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear Thursday from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who says he sexually assaulted her.
The U.S. Capitol is seen at dawn in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear Thursday from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who says he sexually assaulted her. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh listens to a question while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh listens to a question while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
High drama in Senate as Kavanaugh-Ford hearing nears
WASHINGTON -- With high drama in the making, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh emphatically fended off new accusations of sexual misconduct ahead of a charged ...
Ford, Kavanaugh and a Senate hearing: A viewer's guide
WASHINGTON -- It'll be a snapshot of the state of the union. The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday turns on the credibility of its two star ...
This boy's calendar: a window to Kavanaugh's summer of '82
WASHINGTON -- The letters are scrawled in blue ink across a calendar page from June 1982: BEACH WEEK. The big, bold font seems to indicate ...
click me