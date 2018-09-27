1 killed in Pittsburgh rollover crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One man died in a rollover crash Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, according to police.

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling inbound on Penn Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. when he struck a parked car and rolled over near Foster Way, said Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as 58-year-old Edward Schrenker.

The parked car was pushed into two other parked cars, she said. The parked cars weren’t occupied.

Schrenker was taken to UPMC Presbyterian where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Penn Avenue reopened to traffic shortly before 1 p.m.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.