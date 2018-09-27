Seminary lecture to focus on discovery, excavation of ancient town of Bethsaida

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s the most frequently mentioned town in the Gospels — after Capernaum and Nazareth.

But until Israeli archaeologist Rami Arav launched the excavations at et-Tell (“the mound”) in 1987, Bethsaida’s location remained a mystery.

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, Arav will give the lecture “Bethsaida: A City by the North Shore of the Sea of Galilee” at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, 616 N. Highland Ave., Pittsburgh.

The lecture, to be held in Knox Room, Long Hall, is free and open to the public.

After his discovery in 1987, Arav, professor of religion and philosophy at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, organized the Consortium for the Bethsaida Excavations Project and began conducting annual digs at the site.

The New Testament associates Bethsaida, northeast of the Sea of Galilee, with Jesus’ healing of a blind man (Mark 8:22-26), his feeding of a multitude with five loaves and two fish (Luke 9:10-17) and his cursing the town for its lack of repentance (Matthew 11:20-24). It also is referred to (John 1:44) as the hometown of the disciples Andrew, Peter and Philip.

The seminary’s Kelso Museum of Near Eastern Archaeology will be open from 6:30-7:15 p.m. and after the lecture.

