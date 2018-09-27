Pittsburgh workshop will cover farmland preservation strategies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An all-day workshop on farmland preservation strategies will be held at the Mattress Factory Museum, 500 Sampsonia Way, Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The training is part of a series of workshops that the National Young Farmers Coalition is offering around the country.

Information covered in the training will include: understanding the context and challenge of secure land access for farmers; tools and strategies to improve land access for farmers in Pennsylvania; a farmer’s perspective on land access; and legal considerations.

There will be ample time for discussion amongst the participants. The training will be followed by an informal dinner at the Federal Galley.

Tickets are $25. Registration closes on Friday, Sept. 28, and can be found at www.youngfarmers.org/pa .

