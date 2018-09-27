Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Feds indict 3 for cocaine trafficking

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 6:57 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Pittsburgh-based federal grand jury accused three men of large-scale cocaine trafficking in the Pittsburgh area in recent months, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Thursday.

Danny Jackson, 32, of Philadelphia, Sebastian Velasquez, 28, of Miami, Fla., and Moussa Jabateh, also known as Shamarly Sackey, 32, of Miami and Philadelphia, are accused of conspiracy and possession of cocaine.

According to court records, the men were arrested in July. Prosecutors found more than $2 million in cash during the arrests and will seek to confiscate that money, jewelry and other items.

The men are scheduled to be formally charged at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The three are accused of conspiring to distribute a little more than 2 pounds of cocaine from October of last year through July in Pittsburgh, Wilkinsburg and elsewhere in Allegheny County.

Prosecutors also allege that, on July 17, Jackson was found with about 11 pounds of cocaine. Arrests details were not made public Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tonya Sulia Goodman is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The investigation leading to the indictment in this case was jointly conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the FBI Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force, which includes the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Wilkinsburg Police Department, and the Allegheny County Adult Probation Office.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

