Judiciary committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh nomination to full Senate 
Allegheny

One dead in Munhall crash

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 6:09 a.m.
A car crashed into a porch in Munhall Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Updated 6 hours ago

One person died Thursday after a car crashed into a porch in Munhall, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

James Auberzinsky, 48, of West Homestead, died at UPMC Mercy hospital about an hour after the crash on west Main Street.

Officials told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI that the driver of a silver four-door sedan hit another vehicle at the corner of Main Street and Virginia Avenue around 10 p.m. The sedan continued up Main Street, hitting several more parked cars before jumping over the curb, driving through a fence and crashing into a porch.

It was not immediately clear whether Auberzinksy was driving the sedan.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

