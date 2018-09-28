Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Judiciary committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh nomination to full Senate 
Students injured as school bus, pickup crash in Strip District

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
A school bus and pickup truck were involved in a crash in Pittsburgh’s Strip District Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Several students sustained minor injuries after a school bus collided with a pickup truck in the Strip District, a Pittsburgh school district spokeswoman said.

The collision forced the front end of the bus into some bushes on top of a low wall, while the rear of the bus was on the sidewalk, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported.

The spokeswoman said seven students were on the bus and were headed to an elementary school. All the students were evaluated at the scene by emergency responders and some students suffered minor injuries, though further details were not immediately available.

Allegheny County 911 said police, fire and EMS units were on scene. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Smallman Street, near 11th Street.

It didn’t appear that either driver was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

