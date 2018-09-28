Flood advisory triggers warning for Mon Wharf parkers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is advising drivers to remove their vehicles from the Mon Wharf before 8 p.m. Friday because of the risk of flooding.

According to the authority, a flood advisory was unexpectedly issued after the wharf had opened Friday morning.

The Monongahela River is expected to reach 18 feet 6 inches at about 8 p.m. The river surpasses the outermost edge of the wharf at that level.

“The authority is recommending that patrons therefore remove their vehicles from the wharf by this time tonight,” the authority said in a release.

The authority is monitoring the river level, and says it will send further notifications as necessary.

