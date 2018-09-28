Lounge around with some suds at Couch Brewery in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drink Comfortably.

That’s what longtime buds and home brewers/co-owners Darren Gailey, Cary Shaffer and Mike Pearrow invite their customers to do at Couch Brewery in Pittsburgh.

Self proclaimed blue collar friends in their 40’s, the trio bonded over brewing beer at home and their mutual employer in Johnstown. Their best friend and fourth business partner, Barry Hines, died tragically in 2015.

An honorary Couch shirt and photo of Barry hangs framed inside the brewery.

“He was one of my best friends and he is an important part of our story and we always try and honor him and work like he did,” Gailey said. “I wish I was as organized as he was. He was a successful businessman and he had that business expertise. His death was a real blow.”

Couch opened in 2017 on Washington Boulevard.

“This process has brought us closer as friends,” Gailey said.

A distinct retro vibe fills the spacious interior. It’s like visiting your grandparents living room—only cooler.

The 70’s style orange couches are hard to miss. Sit down, relax and don’t look for an industrial metal bar stool. They are banned joked Gailey.

“I hate those,” he said. “We didn’t want wooden benches. We want comfort.”

Munchies are available—and kept simple.

Beef jerky, chips and salsa, spinach and artichoke dip, nachos and cheese and a weekly Wednesday Bingo night bratwurst/kraut special and occasional food truck visits is about as hearty as it gets.

The beer (brewed in-house) names deliver more retro vibes, with names such as Recliner (Oatmeal Stout), Ottoman Empire (DIPA), Shag (American Blondie) and Atomic Clock (Amber Ale.)

Couch pours 35 craft brews (4, 12,16 and 64 ozs.) ranging in price from $2.50-$19.

Wine, mead and hard cider are available for the non-beer aficionados.

Play Drag Queen Bingo on Wednesday nights, relax with yoga, take a Happy Little Trees painting/drinking classes, choose from numerous board games, enjoy the outdoor pooch porch, win prizes on trivia nights and enjoy free WiFi.

“We have people bring their laptop here and stay for hours,” said Mike Pearrow. “We want you to drink comfortably.”

Couch Brewery

1351 Washington Blvd.

Hours: 4 p.m.- 10 p.m., Wednesdays/Thursdays

4 p.m.- Midnight, Fridays

Noon- Midnight, Saturdays

Noon- 5 p.m., Sundays

couchbrewery.com

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.