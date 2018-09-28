Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
15-year murder fugitive will spend less time in prison than he did on the run

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

A Pittsburgh homicide suspect who ran from police for 15 years through three countries will spend less time in prison than he spent on the run, according to a sentenced handed down Thursday in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

Keith Thompson, 37, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Anthony Mariani to six to 12 years in prison for the 2003 killing of 34-year-old Michael Brown, of the Bronx. The sentencing came after Thompson pleaded no contest to third-degree murder.

Thompson fled to Miami and then the Bahamas before police could arrest him in connection with Brown’s killing, according to police. He was found and arrested in February in Jamaica and extradited back to Pittsburgh.

Brown’s body was found June 30, 2003, on the side of Kinglake Road near Calvary Cemetery in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood, according to the criminal complaint filed in 2003. His face, arms and feet had been bound with clear tape, and he’d been shot multiple times in the groin and hip area.

Brown’s girlfriend told police she’d traveled with him several times from New York to Pittsburgh to deliver marijuana to someone in the Crane Village apartment complex in the city’s Banksville section, according to the complaint. The woman, who police did not identify, told police that Brown had left New York to travel to Pittsburgh four days before his body was found.

The woman knew the apartment number to which they’d previously delivered the drugs, which led investigators to Thompson, according to the complaint.

When he was arrested nearly 15 years later, Thompson told police he’d been with Brown prior to his murder, investigators said. He also admitted in a phone call from the Allegheny County Jail that he’d known for 15 years that he was wanted for Brown’s murder.

