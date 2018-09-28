Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Couple in jail after deputies tracking wanted man discover warrant for his girlfriend

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
D’ondre Kelly and Cherri Barber
D’ondre Kelly and Cherri Barber

Updated 5 hours ago

A fugitive couple is now in custody in the Allegheny County Jail after sheriff’s deputies tracked them to a Munhall home.

D’ondre Kelly, 23, of Braddock, had been wanted since July for a probation violation related to a 2015 robbery, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Kelly was charged in September 2015 with robbery and other charges after he got on the elevator of a Wilmerding apartment complex and asked the woman inside if she had any money, investigators said.

The woman said she had no money, and Kelly replied, “Well you better give me some money,” and punched her in the face, Kraus said. He also rummaged through her jacket pockets but came up empty, and Kelly took off when the elevator doors reopened.

He pleaded guilty in May 2016 and remained on probation in July when court records show he was charged with simple assault, strangulation and criminal mischief. His arrest was a violation of his previous probation.

Kraus said deputies received a tip that Kelly was staying with his girlfriend, Cherri Barber, at her Munhall home. Deputies surround the Martha Street residence about 7:30 a.m. Friday morning and, although they received no response when knocking, they could see Kelly through a window, Kraus said.

Deputies forced their way in and found Kelly trying to hide in the home’s living room, Kraus said. He was arrested without further incident.

While on scene, deputies discovered that Barber, 29, was wanted by Pittsburgh police for allegedly failing to appear at a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Kraus said.

Barber was charged in July with theft and criminal mischief after she allegedly damaged and stole pieces of her sister’s boyfriend’s motorcycle, according to police. A warrant was issued when she failed to show up at Tuesday’s hearing.

A preliminary hearing for the July 2018 charges against Kelly is scheduled for Oct. 9. A preliminary hearing for Barber is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

