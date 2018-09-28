Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Judiciary committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh nomination to full Senate 
Allegheny

Allegheny County settles jail sex assault lawsuit with another former inmate

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
A woman who wishes to remain anonymous poses for a portrait outside the Allegheny County Jail on May 30, 2017. She filed a lawsuit against the county last year after she says she was sexually assaulted by a guard at the jail.
A woman who wishes to remain anonymous poses for a portrait outside the Allegheny County Jail on May 30, 2017. She filed a lawsuit against the county last year after she says she was sexually assaulted by a guard at the jail.

Updated 2 hours ago

Allegheny County has paid a settlement to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by former guard Joshua Reber.

The county paid a $21,000 settlement to the woman, who says Reber sexually assaulted her multiple times while she was an inmate at the jail in 2015, said Amie Downs, county spokeswoman. The payment marks the second settlement this year connected to sexual assault allegations against Reber.

In the current case, the woman, who is not named in the lawsuit, was featured in a June Trib report that revealed the jail is violating a federal law intended to prevent sexual assault and harassment.

During an interview for that story in May, the woman told the Trib she was cleaning a bathroom used by guards when Reber came in and grabbed her butt.

“I was shocked. I was kinda disgusted by it at first because I had heard stories about him and two other females,” said the woman, who was in jail for a probation violation. “I’d be walking past him, and he’d just grab me. I used to work as a waitress, and that would happen to me a lot at my job. It took me to a place where it would bother me.”

Reber started giving her perks like coffee and lip balm. He then began coming in to start his shift early, unlock her cell door, lay down with her and kiss her.

The guard insisted the woman perform oral sex on him, and initiated intercourse on one occasion, the lawsuit said.

According to state law, inmates cannot give consent.

Reber initiated “coerced indecent sexual contact” with the woman at least 10 times while she was incarcerated, the lawsuit said.

Reber was fired from the jail in December 2015 and charged with two counts of institutional sexual assault, a felony. He pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts of official oppression.

The county earlier this year paid a $32,000 settlement to Melissa Behanna , another former inmate who said Reber sexually assaulted her while she was an inmate in 2015.

The Trib does not typically name victims of sexual assault unless they wish to be identified. Behanna, via her attorney, gave approval to be named.

A third unnamed woman also sued the county last year alleging Reber sexually assaulted her while she was an inmate in 2015. There has been no resolution yet to that case, Downs said.

The jail continues to violate the U.S. Prison Rape Elimination Act until it has an audit done to check whether it is following the rest of the act’s standards. All jails were required to have the audit done by August 2016. Warden Orlando Harper does not plan to have the audit done until 2020, after a healthcare audit, he has said. If the audit is not done by Aug. 19, 2020, the jail will have missed the federal deadline for a second time.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me