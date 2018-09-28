West Nile Virus detected in 3rd Allegheny County resident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Nile Virus has been detected in a third person this year in Allegheny County, officials said Friday.

A woman in her mid-50s who lives in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood was hospitalized earlier this month and is recovering at home, according to the county health department.

The virus was detected in two other people across the county over the summer. Officials said West Nile Virus has been regularly found in Allegheny County since 2002 with six cases reported between 2013 and 2017.

West Nile is a virus most commonly spread to people by mosquito bites during mosquito season, which runs April through November. The virus is not transmitted from person-to-person.

Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, has West Nile Virus should consult their doctor.

Health department officials urge the public to protect themselves from mosquitoes by getting rid of standing water in yards and neighborhoods, making sure that open window and doors have screens, using insect repellent on exposed skin and minimizing time spent outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Complaints regarding properties with stagnant water in tires, unmaintained swimming pools or other water-holding containers can be reported to the Health Department by calling 412-350-4046.

The county has treated several areas with pesticide this year to decrease the mosquito population and minimize the risk of transmission of West Nile Virus.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.