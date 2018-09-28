Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Waffles, INCaffeinated opens Downtown in former Kaufmann's building

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Waffles INCaffeinated, a gourmet waffle restaurant, opened its doors in the former Kaufmann’s Building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday, Sept. 28,2018.
The opening of Gordon Sheffer’s fourth Waffles, INCaffeinated restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh’s iconic Kaufmann’s building Friday morning marked more than just one milestone.

For Sheffer, it signified how far his gourmet waffle restaurant has come – from a small shop in New Brighton to a 96-seat shop one of the city’s most historic and beloved buildings.

It also marks the first tenant to open doors inside the Kaufmann’s Building, which was purchased by Philadelphia-based Core Realty in 2015 with the promise of an upscale hotel, luxury apartments, office space and shops.

Michael Samschick, Core Realty president and CEO, could not immediately be reached for comment. He told the Tribune-Review in May that 311 luxury apartments — complete with voice-activated controls for everything from heat and air conditioning to window shades and the morning coffee pot — were nearly finished.

The plans also include access to four floors of parking, an automated spa, movie media center, gym, virtual reality game room, dog grooming station, two atria and room service for breakfast and dinner. The rooftop is supposed to feature a swimming pool and sports courts.

Reception Hotels and Resorts paid $8 million to purchase the fifth and sixth floors and part of the first floor of the building for a 160-room EVEN Hotel.

Sheffer had hoped to have the restaurant open by April, but delays surrounding electricity and occupancy permits hampered work early this year and led to the setback.

About 12:30 p.m., he said the soft opening was going well. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to start, but there are plans to extend those hours once the building fills in.

“We’ve come a long way,” he said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

