Allegheny County offers flu shots at walk-in clinic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Health Department will begin on Monday offering flu immunizations at its walk-in clinic.

The price of a regular flu shot for residents with insurance is $27-$28.

The health department will also offer the high-dose flu vaccine, which is four times more concentrated than the regular flu shot and available only for seniors at least 65 years old, for $57.

Residents should check with their insurance provider to check their coverage prior to getting the flu shot.

Residents should enter the clinic, located at 425 First Ave., via Cherry Way and go to the fourth floor. The clinic is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Wednesdays when the clinic’s hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The health department said a limited supply of flu vaccine will be available for free to uninsured and underinsured residents of Allegheny County at a later date. Updates will be posted to the health department website.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.