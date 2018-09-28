Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Youth football coach injured by gunfire at Shadyside park

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 8:27 p.m.
Police search a Mellon Park in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood after a shooting that injured a youth football coach on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Police are investigating a shooting Friday near Shadyside’s Mellon Park that wounded a youth football coach, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

Authorities received a report of shots fired near the park on Fifth Avenue shortly before 7 p.m., an Allegheny County 911 shift commander said.

A football team of youth ages 7-10 were practicing when a male suspect walked onto the field and approached the team’s coach.

George said an altercation occurred and the suspect shot the coach multiple times.

The suspect fled the scene.

The coach was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. He is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. There were 10 to 12 players, along with parents, on the field at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, there were no other injuries, George said.

Pittsburgh police detectives are actively searching for the suspect and the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Trib news partner WPXI-TV reports that police told them the victim and shooter knew each other. So far, the shooter has not been caught.

A park ranger told WPXI that he heard five gun shots.

Detectives blocked off a portion of a fenced field and placed evidence markers along the baseball diamond.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha. Staff writer Chuck Biedka contributed.

