Pitt unveils draft plan for Oakland campus upgrades

The University of Pittsburgh released long-range plans for improvements to its Oakland campus that include a new athletic complex, student housing, cutting-edge academic and research facilities and transportation enhancements to provide better pedestrian and bicycle access.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher unveiled a 52-page draft of a master plan Friday during a trustees meeting and invited the public to offer input online or during several meetings scheduled for October. The university has been crafting the plan for more than a year.

“We began this process by collaborating with a wide range of stakeholders,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Now, with a draft plan in place, we are again turning to our community members and community partners for their input and ideas.”

The 30-year plan focuses on three main themes: a better student experience, excellence in research and innovation and strong community partnerships, according to the university.

Improvements are limited to existing Pitt properties and include a South Campus Housing Hub along South Bouquet Street, an “athletics-oriented neighborhood” in the upper campus near the Peterson Events Center and a student recreation center along O’Hara Street.

Academic improvements include an integrated health sciences complex with the redevelopment of the Falk Clinic, Lothrop Hall and Crabtree Hall.

The plan also proposes redesigned street crossings with emphasis on pedestrian and bicycle safety, renovations of the Schenley Quad and landscaping a cross campus.

Spokesman Joe Miksch said the plan is tentative and will evolve with continuing input from students, faculty and residents. He said Pitt has not estimated total costs.

“As Pitt’s upward trajectory continues, this plan will help the university excel academically, lead in research and innovation, and strengthen its ties with the community we call home.” said Greg Scott, Pitt’s senior vice chancellor for business and operations, who oversaw the plan’s creation.

The public can offer comment online or during five meetings scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9.

