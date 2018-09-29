Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pitt unveils draft plan for Oakland campus upgrades

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
The Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh campus in Oakland.
The Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh campus in Oakland.

Updated 8 hours ago

The University of Pittsburgh released long-range plans for improvements to its Oakland campus that include a new athletic complex, student housing, cutting-edge academic and research facilities and transportation enhancements to provide better pedestrian and bicycle access.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher unveiled a 52-page draft of a master plan Friday during a trustees meeting and invited the public to offer input online or during several meetings scheduled for October. The university has been crafting the plan for more than a year.

“We began this process by collaborating with a wide range of stakeholders,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Now, with a draft plan in place, we are again turning to our community members and community partners for their input and ideas.”

The 30-year plan focuses on three main themes: a better student experience, excellence in research and innovation and strong community partnerships, according to the university.

Improvements are limited to existing Pitt properties and include a South Campus Housing Hub along South Bouquet Street, an “athletics-oriented neighborhood” in the upper campus near the Peterson Events Center and a student recreation center along O’Hara Street.

Academic improvements include an integrated health sciences complex with the redevelopment of the Falk Clinic, Lothrop Hall and Crabtree Hall.

The plan also proposes redesigned street crossings with emphasis on pedestrian and bicycle safety, renovations of the Schenley Quad and landscaping a cross campus.

Spokesman Joe Miksch said the plan is tentative and will evolve with continuing input from students, faculty and residents. He said Pitt has not estimated total costs.

“As Pitt’s upward trajectory continues, this plan will help the university excel academically, lead in research and innovation, and strengthen its ties with the community we call home.” said Greg Scott, Pitt’s senior vice chancellor for business and operations, who oversaw the plan’s creation.

The public can offer comment online or during five meetings scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me