Allegheny

Sharpsburg man wanted in connection with shooting of youth football coach

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Police issued an arrest warrant for a Sharpsburg man wanted in connection with the shooting of a youth football coach during a practice Friday at Pittsburgh’s Mellon Park as children ages 8 to 10 looked on.

Witnesses and the coach identified the gunman as Anthony L. Hines Jr., 33, according to police. Officers issued an arrest warrant for Hines, charging him with attempted murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering others and related charges. He remained at large Sunday.

The coach, who has not been identified, was listed in stable condition at Shadyside Hospital where he was transported by another coach after the shooting.

Witnesses told police Hines, whose nephew plays on the East End Raiders youth football team, had caused trouble at previous practices. They said “Uncle Tone” approached the coach about 7 p.m. Friday and began shooting. The suspect continued firing as he chased the coach across the field and stood over him, firing shots as he crawled along the ground attempting to avoid the gunfire, according to the warrant.

About 13 children were on the field at the time and fled with their parents to a nearby parking lot.

Police said the coach was wounded in the upper chest and left forearm.

Hines wore a surgical mask and fled to a parked car that investigators found at Hamilton Avenue and Hale Street in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, p0lice said.

Police found five shell casings and a spent bullet on the field after the shooting.

