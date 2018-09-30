5 arrested for driving under the influence during McCandless sobriety checkpoint

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills DUI Task Force on Saturday conducted a sobriety checkpoint in McCandless.

A total of 1,455 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, which was along Route 19.

Officials said 12 people were given field sobriety tests. Of those tested, three were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and two were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Police arrested one person for an open container violation and issued four citations for various vehicle code violations.

The North Hills DUI Task Force has been around for 17 years.

To date, they have conducted 220 checkpoints/roving patrols and tested 2,060 people for DUI. Of those tested, 932 have been arrested.

The task force is comprised of police officers from Etna, Indiana, Northern Regional, O’Hara, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, West View, McCandless, and Millvale.

