Hilton, Burnett among inactives for Steelers in prime-time game vs. Ravens

The Steelers will have a new slot cornerback Sunday night when they play the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup at Heinz Field.

Mike Hilton will miss the game with a hyper-extended elbow, giving the spot to Cameron Sutton.

Hilton was injured in the second half Monday night against Tampa Bay. Sutton replaced him and finished the game.

The secondary also will be without strong safety Morgan Burnett, who is missing his second consecutive game with a groin injury. Rookie first-round pick Terrell Edmunds will take his place.

Also inactive for the Steelers are quarterback Mason Rudolph, wide receiver Justin Hunter, tackle Zach Banner, defensive lineman L.T. Walton and safety Marcus Allen.

Guard David DeCastro returns to the lineup after missing two games with a broken hand. Tackle Marcus Gilbert also is starting after missing the game against Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury.

The inactives for the Ravens are quarterback Robert Griffin III, wide receiver Jordan Lasley, cornerback Anthony Averett, center Hroniss Grasu, defensive tackles Willie Henry and Zach Sieler and tight end Hayden Hurst.

