Allegheny

Apple'n Arts cider pre-sale starts Thursday in Delmont

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

The cider will be flowing shortly, and before the Apple’n Arts Festival kicks into full gear, locals will have a chance later this week to avoid the weekend’s lines and grab themselves a jug.

The antique apple press operated by members of the Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association may be more than 110 years old, but it’s still going strong as ever as association members get ready to turn about 250,000 apples into 7,000 gallons of cider.

The cider pre-sale goes from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5. Customers can drive up to the barn housing the cider press to pick up a jug, at the Shields Farm property off of Fairview Street in Delmont.

For more on how the apple press works, see the video above from the run-up to the 2017 festival.

For more on the festival itself, see DelmontApplenArts.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

