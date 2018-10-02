Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Kennywood's 'Happy Hauntings' is kid-friendly event

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Happy Hauntings is returning to Kennywood in West Mifflin. This kid-friendly fun event for children 10 and under opens for a second year on weekends beginning Oct. 6 and will be highlighted by the new “Thomas Town” attraction which has been redecorated for the fall, including a new live show, “Steel City Adventures: A Spooktacular Celebration!”
Updated 17 hours ago

“Thomas Town” offers rides based on characters from the beloved children’s program, including a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine traveling on a redesigned Olde Kennywood Railroad.

The weekends will include Kennywood classics such as the Potato Patch fries and the Turtle ride, plus showings of the immersive short film, “Happy Family 4D,” in the 4-D theater.

Written by best-selling author David Safier, the film will treat viewers to fast-paced, magical mayhem as the Wishbone family attempts to reverse a spell that an evil witch places on them. There also will be in-theater special effects.

“With an encouraging first year of Happy Hauntings under our belts, we’re excited to expand the event’s offerings this year,” says Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas in a news release. “Coupling kid-friendly fall fun with classic Kennywood family rides and attractions makes for a great combination.”

The Jack Rabbit, Paratrooper, Merry-Go-Round, Auto Race and select rides in Kiddieland will operate during Happy Hauntings.

Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October. Tickets are $17.99; children age 3 and under are free.

Costumes are permitted to be worn by children; however, parts of some costumes (capes and other longer accessories) may not be worn on select rides for safety reasons. Adults are asked to refrain from wearing costumes.

Details: 412-461-0500 or kennywood.com/happyhauntings

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

