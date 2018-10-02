Mac Miller benefit concert set for Halloween

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mac Miller’s family on Tuesday announced a benefit concert for the late rapper set for Halloween in Los Angeles with performers ranging from Chance the Rapper to John Mayer.

The concert launches the the Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF) to provide programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.

Miller, 26, died last month of an apparent overdose death in his California home. Miller, born Jan. 19, 1992, as Malcolm J. McCormick, grew up in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood. He attended Allderdice High School.

His mother, Karen Meyers, father, Mark McCormick and brother Miller McCormick, along with Christian and Kelly Clancy of 4 Strikes management teamed to present the concert in partnership with Live Nation.

The concert will be held at the Greek Theatre in L.A.

Friends of the late rapper scheduled to peform include Action Bronson, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, SZA John Mayer, Thundercat, Ty Dolla $ign and Vince Staples.

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” says Karen Meyers in a news release. “His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the (foundation) will continue to do just that.”

Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mac Millers Circle Fund, established in association with the Pittsburgh Foundation. Tickets will be available at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Details: ticketmaster.com

