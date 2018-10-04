Emaciated 5-year-old, dead woman found in East Pittsburgh home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An emaciated 5-year-old boy was found in an East Pittsburgh home Wednesday night in which a 32-year-old woman was found dead.

Lt. Andrew Schurman, of the Allegheny County police, said the residence in the 600 block of Main Street was in deplorable condition as a result of hoarding.

The boy was listed in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the woman Thursday morning as Touzre White.

Police did not say whether the woman was the child’s mother or otherwise related.

East Pittsburgh police were called to the home about 8 p.m. to check on the woman’s welfare. They discovered the woman’s body and found the child.

Schurman said foul play is not suspected.

He said the woman “had a number of pre-existing health conditions.”

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of her death.

